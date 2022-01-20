Guyana leads region in CAPE, CSEC

Kaieteur News – Samuel Haynes and Zaynab Shaffie of Queen’s College were on Wednesday named by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) as the Region’s top Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations performers respectively at the 2021 examinations.

This is according to a release issued by the Ministry of Education, which stated that Haynes received the CAPE Overall Outstanding Achievement award, while Shaffie received the CSEC Overall Outstanding Achievement award.

Kaieteur News had reported in November that Haynes had secured nine Grade Ones at CAPE, while Shaffie secured 18 Grade Ones, and two Grade Twos.

This is not the first time that Guyanese students would have topped the Caribbean at these exams. In fact, back in 2020, Zane Ramotar and Bhedesh Persaud also of Queen’s College were the region’s top performers for both CAPE and CSEC.

When the country hosted the opening ceremony of the 2021 CAPE and CSEC result in October, CXC Director, Dr. Nicole Manning had mentioned that Guyana recorded higher pass rates than the Regional average at both the CSEC and CAPE levels.

Dr. Manning disclosed too that, much like the performance for CSEC, 88 percent of the CAPE candidates from Guyana obtained acceptable Grades One to Five Passes, as opposed to the Caribbean’s 87 percent pass rate. Additionally, she said that the 33 subjects offered by CXC at the CSEC level, Guyanese candidates would have topped 20 subjects.

Not only Haynes and Shaffie copped regional awards but there were others students from various secondary schools in the country who received awards. According to the Ministry, Crystal Benjamin of The Bishops’ High School copped third place in the 2021 Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) CAPE Accounting Awards while Abdul Subhan of the St. Stanislaus College won the top prize in 2021 CAPE History.

At the CSEC level, Roshni Samaroo of Queen’s College won the top Humanities award, Naresh Jagnanan of the Essequibo Islands Secondary School won the top Business award, and Sarena Razak of Queen’s College won the top Technical Vocational Education award. The Ministry added that Riley Nurse of Queen’s College and Saalih Rahim of the I.S.A Islamic School were among awardees with other Caribbean students for the 2021 ACCA CSEC Accounting Awards.

“The Ministry of Education regard these students’ achievements as significant, particularly because they were able to perform exceptionally well despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish them the best in their future endeavours,” the release noted.