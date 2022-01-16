President Receives Honorary Dan Grade

Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, received an Honorary Dan Grade from Professor Christopher Norville, founder of Jihatsu-tekina Ryu Jujitsu, at a simple ceremony at the State House on Friday evening.

President Ali is the first to have an honorary rank of 5th Dan Black Belt (Godan) from the Jihatsu-tekina Ryu Jujitsu martial arts system.

Professor Norville, a 9th Dan Black Belt and the inheritor of the system Fudo Shin Ju-Jitsu (Ju-Jitsu Guyana), recently established his own system of Jujitsu named “Jihatsu-tekina Ryu Jujitsu”. Professor Norville said that this new martial arts system was created in 2018, but never had recognition or registration in the martial arts industry until now.

In December of 2021, the International Combat Martial Arts Union Association (ICMAUA) recognized and registered this system of Jujitsu and listed it on their website.

This new system of Jujitsu has four branches, these include: (1) Jihatsu-tekina Ryu Jujitsu Law Enforcement Unarmed Combat System; (2) Military Unarmed Combat System; (3) Security Unarmed Combat System; and (4) Bodyguard Unarmed Combat System.

The dream of Professor Norville is to teach the four branches to the police force, military, security services, and bodyguard companies with the objective of helping them to provide better services.

Prof Norville is one of five Guyanese to create a martial arts system the name of Guyanese Martial arts system as follows: Shin Ki Do Personal Combat System, Fudo Shin Ju-Jitsu (Ju-Jitsu Guyana), Shin Kai Ryu System of Martial Arts Maxi Do Adult Slef defence System and now Jihatsu-tekina Ryu Jujitsu.

Jihatsu-tekina Ryu Jujitsu will soon be in the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force which H.E Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as promised.