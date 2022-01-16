$19M in CCTV systems paid for since 2015 not delivered

Five years later…

Kaieteur News – Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) systems, commonly known as video surveillance equipment, that were purchased by the government since 2015, by the then Ministry of the Presidency, was yet to be delivered at the time of the Auditor General’s (AG) Report in 2020.

According to the AG, Deodat Sharma, “the CCTV systems with a cost of $19.108M, which was purchased during 2015 for the National Intelligence Centre, had still not been delivered. However, it was noted that the Ministry had engaged the Attorney General’s Office on a way forward on this matter.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the President’s response explained that the Head of Budget Agency stated that this matter was discussed at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in July 2021 when the 2015 Audit was being done. The Ministry added that it has since written to the current Attorney General to be advised on the way forward.

In this regard, the Audit Office recommended that the Head of Budget Agency submit an update to the Office when the Attorney General’s advice is received.

Kaieteur News understands that the purchase was made under the previous A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government, after elections were held in 2015.

The contract was reportedly awarded on December 14, 2015 to ‘Moonblink Communication Incorporated’, a United States company based in California.

In another instance, the AG highlighted that an overpayment, which occurred also in 2015 by the Ministry, to the tune of $2.308 million was still not recovered at the time of reporting in September 2021.

“This occurred on seven items in the Bills of Quantities for erecting of fence and security lights at building E – Castellani Compound. However, it was noted (again) that the Ministry had engaged the Attorney General’s office on a way forward on this matter,” the Audit Office reported.

In response, the Office of the President stated that the matter was referred to the Attorney General’s Office for advice on the way forward since 2016 but still remains outstanding.

As a consequence, the Audit Office recommended that the Head of Budget Agency follow-up with the Attorney General’s Office and submit an update. If any updates are given to the AG, it is likely to be documented in last year’s audits, which is still being completed.

That report is expected to be published sometime in the last quarter of this year.