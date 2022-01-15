Is plenty business doing at dem traffic lights

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some lil boys wah does deh by dem traffic light. And while yuh waiting fuh de green light dem does come up and clean yuh windscreen fuh yuh.

Some ah dem does start clean even before yuh signal dat yuh accept dem fuh do suh. And sometimes, deh does reach some wicked drivers. Dem wicked drivers does wait till dem boys does clean de windscreen and dem does drive off without giving dem lil boys a freck. Is suh we does roll sometimes in Guyana.

Dem gat nuff beggars also by dem traffic light junction. Yuh gat young people, yuh gat children, yuh gat women with baby in hand and another on de way. Yuh gat Guyanese, Cuban, Brazilian and Venezuelan. All ah dem plying dem trade by de corner.

All ah dem doing dem business. And dem does want come up to yuh car window, push dem head to de window and ask fuh a raise. Now with COVID and especially with de threat of Omicron, dem boys nah wan nobody pushing dem face near to dem, especially if is a beggar who deh pun de road whole day . Some ah dem nah even wearing mask and others nah wearing dem mask properly. So dem boys nah winding down no window. Sorry beggars, yuh gah nothing fuh get from dem boys until de COVID pass and dat look like it gan tek a lang time.

Sooner or later yuh ain’t gon have fuh go supermarket. Yuh gan get everything at de traffic light junction. Right now yuh could get yuh fruits, beverages and even car accessories. Is only a matter of time before yuh might be able to do banking at dem corner.

Talk half and leff de rest fuh later.