GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final tonight

Sparta Boss favoured for $1Milion winner’s prize

But Bent St will be coming with all guns blazing

By Sean Devers,

Kaieteur News – After seven nights of entertaining Football played by 16 teams, it has come down to two teams vying for one spot to take $1 Million first prize and the title of first champions of the Guyana Football Federation, Kashif and Shanghai knock-out Futsal tournament tonight at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The star studded Sparta Boss comprising players predominantly from Tucville, has scored 20 goals while conceding just four in three games in their journey to tonight’s Megga match-up against Bent Street.

While Sparta Boss will start as favourites, Bent Street has scored 15 goals and conceded eight and has in their line-up the tournament’s leading goal scorer in Jermaine Junor and will come out tonight with all guns blazing.

In their semi-final Sparta Boss, led by a hat-trick from Ryan Hackett, a brace from Curtez Kellman, and goals from Eusi Phillips and the skilful Stephen Alfred, they destroyed Leopold Street (7-2).

Add Gregory Richardson, Jeremy Garnett, Nicholas McArthur and the tournament most successful Goalie; the burly Devon Charles to the mix and Sparta Boss have a power squad.

In their semi-final clash Bent Street beat ‘Gold is Money’ in keenly fought game, 4-3 with Colin Nelson scoring twice and Jermaine Junor and Daniel Wilson each scoring a goal.

Bent Street has in their squad, Junor, who scored five goals against Back Circle, Daniel Wilson, Colin Nelson and William Europe.

Sparta Boss’ Alfred who scored a helmet-trick against Back Circle has six goals and is one goal less than Junor and will be looking to go top of goal scorers list tonight.

But for Junor to add to his goal tally he will have to past the huge figure of Charles who is like a wall between the uprights.

Gold is Money and Leopold Street will go head to head in what is anticipated to a riveting Third Place play-off with Gold is Money holding the slight edge in the battle.

The Winner’s take home $1Million and the Runners-up will collect $5,000 while the winner of the Third Place play-off will receive $250,000 and the loser $100,000.

The Most Valuable Player will earn a Hero Motor Cycle, while well-stocked food and drinks Bars will be available for the fans in the stands who will be entertained by pulsating music from the DJ.

A massive crowd is expected for tonight’s grand finale but with the rapid increase in Covid cases in Guyana since Old Year’s Night, the Covid Task Force will ensure that only those with proof of being fully vaccinated will be admitted into the venue where they must wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

The action is scheduled to kick-off at 8:00 pm and a strong Police presence is expected.