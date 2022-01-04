Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Over $741M spent by Home Affairs Ministry in 2020 unaccounted for—AG Report

Jan 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Auditors were unable to account for a total of $741.3M spent by the Ministry of Home Affairs during the year 2020 because of missing records.
According to Auditor General (AG), Deodat Sharma’s, end of year report for 2020, the monies were reportedly spent for both current and capital expenditure but the Ministry failed to produce any financial records for the spending, to be audited.

The Ministry of Home Affairs located along Brickdam, Georgetown.

The report stated that a total of 132 payment vouchers were not presented for an audit. Out of that quantity, 100 were said to be for current expenditure and reportedly totaled $12M. That means that $12M was supposedly spent on goods and services for the Ministry that year that could not be accounted for.
The remaining 32 payment vouchers that were presented for an audit would have represented a total of $729.2M spent by the Ministry to acquire fixed assets (Capital Expenditure) for that period.
It was pointed out in the report that without these records, auditors are unable to determine if the Ministry received value for the monies it had spent or if indeed the amount reported was actually paid out to suppliers.
The report also highlighted that this is not the first time that the Home Affairs Ministry has failed to produce financial records for audit and noted that the practice is starting to become a trend.
The Ministry in 2019 failed to present some 52 payment vouchers totaling some $49.6M.
When confronted with the AG’s findings, the Ministry reportedly stated that it is still trying to locate the missing payment vouchers and submit them to be audited.
Missing financial records is proving to be a hindrance to the AG’s work and is not only limited to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
In fact, it was reported in a recent Kaieteur News article that auditors are unable to account for billions due to missing records.
It was outlined that 1,328 payment vouchers totaling some $2.8 billion were not presented for the 2020 audit.
Out of the 1,328 missing payment vouchers, 1,282 represented at least $2.7B that were spent by the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Guyana Defence Force, the Ministry of Public Works and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The remaining 46 valued at $77.921M were spent within the Administrative Regions.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best...

Jan 04, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced the thirty-man squad for the first match in the GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tournament. The first of three scheduled matches...
Read More
National Sports Academy

National Sports Academy

Jan 04, 2022

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig Godfrey Bess is President

Guyana NRA holds Annual General Meeting, Brig...

Jan 04, 2022

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF – GNWFA Women’s Super 16 champs

Prince nets hat-trick as Police crowned GFF...

Jan 04, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

GFF, KS inaugural Futsal KO tournament

Jan 04, 2022

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to 14th of February for historic fast bowling clinic – Nolan McKenzie to conduct batting Clinic as well

Sir Curtly Ambrose to visit Berbice from 10th to...

Jan 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • MY FIRST INSTALLMENT!

    Kaieteur News – She was a distant relative who had been living in the United States for a number of years prior to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]