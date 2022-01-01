Decapitated baby found floating in EBD canal

Kaieteur News – The decomposed, headless body of a male baby, believed to be about two to three weeks old, was yesterday found floating in the five-door koker canal at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara. The discovery, according to the information released by the Guyana Police Force, was made by some individuals around 14:15 hours.

It was revealed that on the date and time mentioned, persons were walking along a trail beside the five- door koker when they observed the body floating at the opposite side of the canal.

The police were summoned and on arrival, the body had floated from where it was initially seen. However with the assistance of 19-year-old Kevin Ramiscindo, ranks were able to canvass the area and the body was eventually found between a clump of grass in the said canal, about 15 feet from the Demerara River.

The body, according to police, was fished out of the water and examined. However, because of its state of decomposition, marks of violence could not have been determined. The area was further canvassed for the head but efforts proved futile. It is unclear if the head was severed from the body by person/s or if it was eaten off by fish or other sea creatures, police noted in a release.

The body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home pending further investigations.