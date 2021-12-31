Suspect nabbed in Suriname, confesses to crime

Christmas Eve execution in Albouystown…

Kaieteur News – The suspected killer of 28-year-old Deon Charles, who was killed execution-style on Christmas Eve night in Albouystown, was on Wednesday nabbed by police in Suriname.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a wanted bulletin for 19-year-old Ezekiel Hawker of Forshaw Street Queenstown, Georgetown, after receiving information that he was involved in the man’s death.

Yesterday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum in a statement noted that Hawker has been handed over to local investigators and was placed in police custody.

The Crime Chief further revealed that while in custody the allegation of murder made against Hawker was put to him. He admitted to committing the crime. According to the statement, Hawker told investigators that on Christmas Eve night he shot and killed Charles because Charles had previously shot at him on two occasions.

It was reported that around 23:50hrs that day on James Street, Charles was gunned down. According to police reports, Charles was seen standing on the southern side of the street when a white ‘Axio’ motor car came from the eastern direction and stop in front of him.

The police were informed that two men exited the car and approached Charles, after which a loud explosion, suspected to be a gunshot, was heard. After this, Charles fell to the ground while the men re-entered the car and drove away.

The driver of that same motor car, police stated is in custody and is assisting with the investigations.

Charles, who died on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, was shot to the left side of his head.