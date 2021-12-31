Painter killed in Grove accident

Kaieteur News – A 64-year-old pedal cyclist was this morning killed by a truck along the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Dead is Budhram Sookhoo of Herstelling, EBD.

Abdool Bacchus, a 32-year-old truck driver of Soesdyke, EBD, has since been arrested. The accident reportedly occurred at 11:30hrs.

Police investigators explained that the truck was proceeding south along the road when the front left side wheel collided with the rear wheel of the pedal cycle that was also travelling in a southerly direction.

As a result of the impact, the pedal cyclist fell onto the roadway where the left side rear wheel of the truck ran over him.

The reading of a breathalyzer test conducted on Bacchus had a reading of zero. Police sources confirmed yesterday that Bacchus remains in custody assisting with their investigation.

According to an eyewitness, the front left side wheel of the vehicle slammed into Sookhoo’s rear bicycle wheel. “Oh rass man how yuh could do duh man duh? All he was going to do is paint a friend’s house couple corner away from me,” the eyewitness said.

Sookhoo’s sister, Eulet Sookhoo, described him as a versatile artisan for many years, adding that during the past five years, he was able to hone his skills as a painter.

Eulet explained to this newspaper that she was at home when she received a call from her nephew who told her that her brother was involved in a “catastrophic” car crash.

She noted that when she and relatives ventured to the scene to identify her brother, they saw yellow paint, which he was carrying at the time, splattered on the roadway. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) rushed him, in an unconscious condition, to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DDC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sookhoo, said to be a very religious person, was described as a hardworking and jolly fellow. His body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.