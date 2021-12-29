Govt. to retain advisory role for added layer of oversight for oil companies, subcontractors

Local Content Bill 2021 Series Pt 8…

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – According to the PPP/C Government’s Local Content Bill 2021, the administration is proposing to create an Inter-Agency Committee that would support its Local Content Secretariat in its oversight of oil companies and their subcontractors.

The Bill states that the Committee shall consist of not less than seven members appointed by the President from the following agencies-

(a) Office of the President;

(b) Ministry of Natural Resources;

(c) Ministry of Finance;

(d) Ministry of Home Affairs;

(e) Ministry of Labour;

(f) Guyana National Bureau of Standards;

(g) Guyana Revenue Authority;

(h) Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs;

(i) Guyana Office for Investment;

(j) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation;

(k) Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce,

(l) Ministry of Education;

(m) Ministry of Public Works;

(n) Private Sector Commission; and

(o) Labour Union Representative.

Kaieteur News understands that the President shall appoint a Chairperson and a Vice Chairperson of the Committee from amongst the members of the Committee.

Furthermore, the members of the Committee shall be appointed for a term of one year which term may be renewed by the President.

The function of the Committee is to support the Secretariat in the discharge of its functions in an advisory capacity. Be that as it may, the Committee may determine its own procedure for discharging its functions.

It should be noted that the Bill proposes for the President to remove a member of the Committee for:

(a) incompetence;

(b) misbehaviour or misconduct;

(c) inability to perform the functions of the member’s office arising from infirmity of body or mind;

(d) conviction of any offence;

(e) bankruptcy or insolvency; and

(f) noncompliance