Christmas cheer transcends religion in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Christmas is now celebrated in over a 160 countries across the world and, although rooted in Christianity, with time, the celebration has evolved to be embraced by persons of all faiths.

While Christians and Muslims differ over the designation of Jesus—Son of God or Prophet—this has not stopped ‘Humanity First Guyana’ an Islamic organisation, from spreading Christmas cheer during a traditionally joyous season.

Humanity First is a non-political, non-religious and impartial international relief and development agency that focuses on protecting human life and dignity that provides aid on the basis of necessity alone, irrespective of caste, creed, colour or religion.

According to Chairman of the Guyana Branch of this International Organisation, Maqsood Mansoor, “our mission is to serve socially disadvantaged individuals and families in the poorer communities and disaster struck areas of the world.”

To this end, he said, “we aim to offer sustainable development solutions to society whilst providing and empowering local communities with the resources to help themselves. We promote peace and understanding based on mutual respect and acceptance.”

The organisation, he said, through advocacy, emergency responses and efficient programming, prioritises the health and safety of those most vulnerable.

Established in 1995, Humanity First was registered with the UK Charities Commission and has expanded its operations in 60 countries, across six continents.

Humanity First (Guyana) is a branch of Humanity First International and it was re-activated in 2018.

Among the programmes that would engage Humanity First during this year are its feeding programme where “we cook meals and feed homeless, needy people. We have also provided snacks for kids who were attending various programmes through the Police Department.”

Additionally, the distribution of food hampers “is our second programme. Under this programme, we provide food hampers to poor, needy and senior citizens.”

The organisation earlier this year had organised at least six Medical Outreaches and, according to Mansoor, “through this programme, we provide blood pressure, sugar testing, free consultation, free medicines and free eye testing.”

For the Christmas Season, the Humanity First Chairman told Kaieteur News, “we had organised a medical outreach in the headquarter of the Special Police Constabulary on December 1 where 86 police ranks were checked and were given free medicines along with sugar testing, blood pressure and eye testing.”

This week, he said, “we are distributing 120 hygiene kits to different senior citizen homes and orphanage homes. You can find more about HF International at humanityfirst.org