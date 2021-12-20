Guyanese participation in oil sector down to 40 from ‘unrealistic’ 153 categories

…Local Content Bill 2021 Series Pt. 1

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Though the PPP/C Government had initially proposed to have Guyanese participate in 153 categories of work in the oil and gas sector, it has reduced this number to 40 in its Local Content Bill 2021, which is before the National Assembly.

The historic draft legislation was tabled by Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat, last Thursday. Previously, the government had proposed to have oil companies and their subcontractors use Guyanese for the provision of reservoir services, well crisis management, filtration services, oil spill response, subsea pipe protection, provision of steel plates/pipes/ropes and other accessories, and detailed engineering for offshore facilities.

These technical areas have been removed and the government is now proposing oil companies use Guyanese in 40 categories of work which include rental of office space, waste management, surveying, catering, pest control, construction work for buildings etc. A more detailed breakdown, as cited in the Bill is attached to this article.

Guyana was previously criticized for being overly ambitious with 153 categories of participation since its population of 700,000 persons would make such local content goals unattainable.

Today’s article represents the first installment in a special Local Content Series Kaieteur News would be producing on an almost daily basis on what the draft legislation contains.

Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat has said the Bill will be debated and passed before year end.

SPECIFIC SECTORS FOR GUYANESE COMPANIES AND GUYANESE NATIONALS AS PROPOSED IN GOVT.’S LOCAL CONTENT BILL