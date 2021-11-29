New mobile learning app helping women grow their businesses

— expected to surpass target of 3,000 downloads

Kaieteur News – HerVenture; the mobile learning app launched last September, as part of efforts to help female entrepreneurs in Guyana grow their businesses, is moving rapidly towards its target of reaching 3000 Guyanese women in business.

According to Selena Bacchus, Marketing Officer for ActionInvest Caribbean Inc; the local delivery partner for the app, downloads of the digital learning tool has already surpassed 2000 users. Speaking to Kaieteur News via telephone, Bacchus explained that based on the trajectory the app will likely surpass the target of having 3000 downloads and users by January.

“We had set a target for January but based on what we have seen, we will definitely have more than 3000 downloads by that time,” she said adding that the company has been engaged in an aggressive marketing campaign.

“We have been using every avenue possible to get the word out so that Guyanese women in business can benefit. We have set up booths and marketed the app at almost every forum where woman are involved. Our most recent involvement was at the tourism month activities. We also collaborate with WINN [Women Innovation and Investment Network] programme which is under the Ministry of Human Services to spread the word,” she said.

The ActionInvest Caribbean Marketing Officer noted too that there is also a system in place for the company to track and monitor the progress of those who download the learning app.

She explained that while downloading the app is free, the objective is to have women in business acquire the knowledge and skills needed to improve their products and services.

“ So, we have been tracking the progress of the users, we can tell when its downloaded and at what module a user is at because we genuinely want women to learn, develop and grow in business. And of course, the service is free and easy so there should be no issues,” Bacchus added.

She explained too that once a user completes the programme, they are issued certificates of completion. The Marketing Officer noted that even as many women tap into what the app has to offer, the digital learning tool has also expanded its modules.

“There were originally seven modules now two more have been added. So, the app now has nine modules on the website which are ecommerce and business resilience through crisis,” she added.

HerVenture is a flexible and free award-winning mobile learning app that helps women access the knowledge, skills and confidence to transform their businesses.

The app developed by the Cherie Blair Foundation which is based in the UK, suggests a personalised learning roadmap for each entrepreneur. It allows every user to learn on the go, at their own pace and convenience, and fits into their busy life easily.

The app offers bite-size learning on topics like launching a business, managing finances, accessing markets and e-commerce in easy and engaging formats to give women entrepreneur an edge in business.

Through HerVenture, female entrepenuers can connect with other women entrepreneurs and find out about local business events. HerVenture is making thousands of women across the world better off by unlocking their potential as successful entrepreneurs, with 94% of users saying they will apply the app’s teachings to their business.

Once downloaded, the app can also be accessed offline.

In Guyana, the app is being implemented by Exxon Mobil and ActionInvest Caribbean; a local business coaching and development company.

HerVenture is also available in Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya, South and Africa. To download it for free, persons can visit the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Download is also available at the HerVenture Guyana Facebook page and the website herventure.org.