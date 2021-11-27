GCF represented well at Jamaican Online Open

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation had eleven (11) talented chess players competing last Sunday in the Jamaica Online Open Tournament.

The open chess championship was contested by a total of 124 players from across the Caribbean in the various categories.

In each category, six (6) rounds of matches were played on the Tornelo.com chess platform and the best finish for Guyana from the females was Pooja Lam from Saraswati Vidya Niketan, who placed third in the U1300 category with five (5) points.

She has starred on the local scene in numerous online tournaments this year including the FIDE Youth World Cup.

Lam was followed closely by Guyana’s Naomi Barkoye in fourth with four wins and one draw.

Maliha Rajkumar, Aniyah Couchman and Naila Rahaman finished 8th, 11th and 12th respectively after six (6) rounds.

On the boys’ side, Kishan Puran placed third with four wins and two draws from six games. He drew his final game against the eventual winner of the U1300 absolute category; Jamaican Ajay Tennant.

Kyle Couchman, Arysh Raghunauth, Mahir Rajkumar and Xavier Pratt placed 16th, 30th, 38th and 51st respectively.

Junior blitz champion 2020, Keron Sandiford of St. Stanislaus College, was the lone competitor in the U1600 category. He finished 28th after defeating half of his opponents.

The players will now turn their attention this weekend’s mmg+ online rapid tournaments that begins today from 14:00hrs.