Latest update November 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCF represented well at Jamaican Online Open

Nov 27, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation had eleven (11) talented chess players competing last Sunday in the Jamaica Online Open Tournament.
The open chess championship was contested by a total of 124 players from across the Caribbean in the various categories.

Pooja Lam

In each category, six (6) rounds of matches were played on the Tornelo.com chess platform and the best finish for Guyana from the females was Pooja Lam from Saraswati Vidya Niketan, who placed third in the U1300 category with five (5) points.
She has starred on the local scene in numerous online tournaments this year including the FIDE Youth World Cup.
Lam was followed closely by Guyana’s Naomi Barkoye in fourth with four wins and one draw.
Maliha Rajkumar, Aniyah Couchman and Naila Rahaman finished 8th, 11th and 12th respectively after six (6) rounds.
On the boys’ side, Kishan Puran placed third with four wins and two draws from six games. He drew his final game against the eventual winner of the U1300 absolute category; Jamaican Ajay Tennant.
Kyle Couchman, Arysh Raghunauth, Mahir Rajkumar and Xavier Pratt placed 16th, 30th, 38th and 51st respectively.
Junior blitz champion 2020, Keron Sandiford of St. Stanislaus College, was the lone competitor in the U1600 category. He finished 28th after defeating half of his opponents.
The players will now turn their attention this weekend’s mmg+ online rapid tournaments that begins today from 14:00hrs.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Ten Upper Corentyne cricketers receives Patron Educational grants as Dennis D’Andrade re-elected unopposed

Ten Upper Corentyne cricketers receives Patron Educational grants as...

Nov 27, 2021

Kaieteur News – Long serving cricket administrator Dennis D’Andrade was on Wednesday re-elected President of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association when the association held its biennial...
Read More
Johnson, Nandu shine in Rising Stars U -19 match

Johnson, Nandu shine in Rising Stars U -19 match

Nov 27, 2021

Hussain’s memorial games set for LBI tomorrow

Hussain’s memorial games set for LBI tomorrow

Nov 27, 2021

GRFU youth players in overseas tourney

GRFU youth players in overseas tourney

Nov 27, 2021

GCF represented well at Jamaican Online Open

GCF represented well at Jamaican Online Open

Nov 27, 2021

Boxers aiming for Podium spots as they go into action today

Boxers aiming for Podium spots as they go into...

Nov 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]