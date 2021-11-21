Fire razes OPR, DPP offices

Kaieteur News – A fire which started at the Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) Eve Leary, Georgetown yesterday completely gutted that building before destroying sections of the facility that accommodates the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The fire which started around 15:00hrs quickly moved through the old wooden structures.

Police officers were seen removing massive amounts of files from the DPP’s office, as firefighters, who arrived at the scene about 45 minutes after the blaze started, tried desperately to save the building. They were only successful in putting it out around 17:00hrs. This was after several persons, including Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, and staffers of the Chambers turned up at the scene and employed efforts to save the documents.

By the time this publication arrived, five fire tenders were already at the scene. This publication was informed that ahead of the fire tenders’ arrival, police ranks were seen throwing files out of the windows of the upper flat of the DPP’s office into the compound. The files, this publication understands, contain information on police cases and serious matters, which are before the courts. It is unclear at this point what caused the fire.

By the time the flames were quelled, 98 percent of the legal documents were saved. The DPP Communications Officer, Liz Rahaman, said that she was alerted of the fire by members of the media. “When we rushed down here, the fire was raging from the western [end] which houses the police offices in this compound. Luckily, the Fire Department [turned up] and we are so grateful for them that they were able to contain the fire…,” she added.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, speaking to members of the media, acknowledged that the losses could have been “tremendous” since local law enforcement has a legacy of operating via “a paper based system”.

The fire comes one month after the Brickdam Police Station was destroyed identically. That fire had destroyed the majority of the records stored there.

When asked about the Fire Service response, Minister Benn said “I am not happy.” Benn believes that the firefighters could have done more to salvage the OPR building. The Minister said, as it stands, alternative measures would be put in place to house those who were residing at the police barracks, which was also destroyed yesterday.

“Well, of course, it puts the operations in disarray. Also the operations of the DPP Chambers is in disarray…the files and documents have to be taken somewhere to be sorted and put in a condition so they can be accessed properly,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner (ag), Nigel Hoppie said he believes that the Eve Leary fire started in the barracks; the area that houses ranks who stay at the police headquarters.

Commissioner Hoppie told reporters that the fire started at the “western-most” part of the building in the compound. He further noted that the documents from the DPP’s office were removed to protect them from the fire or water damage.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who was also at the scene, told media operatives that an investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire.