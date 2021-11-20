Ahilia & Bish Panday Foundation Awards three scholarships to UG’s Tain & Turkeyen Campuses

Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Directors of the Ahilia & Bish Panday Foundation which was recently established by P&P Insurance Brokers with the aim of giving back, have agreed to sponsor three students to pursue their studies at the University of Guyana.
One scholarship recipient, Ms. Trishana Roopan, is enrolled at the University of Guyana (UG) Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Degree Programme at the Turkeyen Campus. Trishana attended Berbice High School, where she obtained passes in 11 CSEC subjects, after which she went on to the Associate of Science Biology (AAS) Programme, which she completed earlier this year and passed with a distinction.
Meanwhile, her brother Adrian Roopan attended the Berbice High and J.C. Chandisingh Secondary schools and also did well, passing 9 subjects at CSEC. Adrian will now be pursuing the Associate of Science Biology (AAS) Programme at UG’s Tain, Berbice Campus.
Ms. Felicia Monderson attended The Bishops High School and graduated this year with good grades in 13 subjects at CSEC and 5 subjects at CAPE. Additionally, she will be furthering her studies in Biology at UG and hopes to become a veterinarian.
During brief remarks at a gathering event to meet and congratulate the students, Mr. Bish Panday told them that his company places a lot of emphasis on qualified staffing, and he knows the importance of a good education. He acknowledged that the three successful students have demonstrated the capacity for hard work and excellence, and he has no doubt that they will carry the same mindset through University. Mrs. Panday also congratulated the students and wished them all success.
The students expressed their thanks and promised always to do their best.
