Latest update November 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ahilia & Bish Panday Foundation Awards three scholarships to UG’s Tain & Turkeyen Campuses

Nov 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Directors of the Ahilia & Bish Panday Foundation which was recently established by P&P Insurance Brokers with the aim of giving back, have agreed to sponsor three students to pursue their studies at the University of Guyana.

(Left to Right) – Mr. Bish Panday, Felicia Monderson, Adrian & Trishana Roopan, Mrs. Ahilia Panday

One scholarship recipient, Ms. Trishana Roopan, is enrolled at the University of Guyana (UG) Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Degree Programme at the Turkeyen Campus. Trishana attended Berbice High School, where she obtained passes in 11 CSEC subjects, after which she went on to the Associate of Science Biology (AAS) Programme, which she completed earlier this year and passed with a distinction.
Meanwhile, her brother Adrian Roopan attended the Berbice High and J.C. Chandisingh Secondary schools and also did well, passing 9 subjects at CSEC. Adrian will now be pursuing the Associate of Science Biology (AAS) Programme at UG’s Tain, Berbice Campus.
Ms. Felicia Monderson attended The Bishops High School and graduated this year with good grades in 13 subjects at CSEC and 5 subjects at CAPE. Additionally, she will be furthering her studies in Biology at UG and hopes to become a veterinarian.
During brief remarks at a gathering event to meet and congratulate the students, Mr. Bish Panday told them that his company places a lot of emphasis on qualified staffing, and he knows the importance of a good education. He acknowledged that the three successful students have demonstrated the capacity for hard work and excellence, and he has no doubt that they will carry the same mindset through University. Mrs. Panday also congratulated the students and wished them all success.
The students expressed their thanks and promised always to do their best.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyanese Boxers can win medals if they perform to their best

Guyanese Boxers can win medals if they perform to their best

Nov 20, 2021

Blake says Jackman don’t have females to test her locally By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Youth boxers Travis Inverary, Patrick Harvey and Alesha Jackman have gained spots at the Junior Pan Am...
Read More
Uprising Entertainment Tapeball set for tomorrow

Uprising Entertainment Tapeball set for tomorrow

Nov 20, 2021

Legends MVP Yusuf pleased with performance

Legends MVP Yusuf pleased with performance

Nov 20, 2021

Hetmyers, KSM Investments, Bakewell on board with RHTYSC,MS Christmas Programme

Hetmyers, KSM Investments, Bakewell on board with...

Nov 20, 2021

DVA Senior tourney on this Sunday at Sports Hall

DVA Senior tourney on this Sunday at Sports Hall

Nov 20, 2021

AP Invitational set for June 18

AP Invitational set for June 18

Nov 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]