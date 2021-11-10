Health Ministry recorded 6 more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update November 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that six persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 951.
According to the Ministry, the fatalities are that of three unvaccinated persons and three persons whose vaccination statuses were unknown, who died between September 30 and November 8.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of five women, a 69-year-old, a 64-year-old, and a 49-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 26-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 102-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and that of a 43-year-old man from Region Four.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 36,305.
The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 persons are in the institutional isolation, 2,284 in home isolation and five persons are in institutional quarantine. To date, 33,053 recoveries have been recorded.
