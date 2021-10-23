Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Superbet employee on bail for simple larceny

Oct 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Nikeda Castello, a Superbet Cashier of Lot 307 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was yesterday charged for allegedly stealing over $300,000 from the company.

Charged, Nikeda Castello.

She appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Issacs-Marcus. She denied the charge which stated that on October 5, 2021, at Lot 143, Lane Avenue, Georgetown, she stole $300,726.

Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris, made no objection to bail being granted to the mother of one. He then told the court that on the day in question, Castello’s employer went to the Superbet location to make daily checks and that is when he discovered the sum of cash missing.

The matter was reported and when the offence was put to Castello she denied the allegation.

Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Castello on $70,000 bail and adjourned to matter to December, 3rd, 2021.

 

