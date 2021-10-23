Superbet employee on bail for simple larceny

Latest update October 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Nikeda Castello, a Superbet Cashier of Lot 307 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was yesterday charged for allegedly stealing over $300,000 from the company.
She appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Issacs-Marcus. She denied the charge which stated that on October 5, 2021, at Lot 143, Lane Avenue, Georgetown, she stole $300,726.
Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris, made no objection to bail being granted to the mother of one. He then told the court that on the day in question, Castello’s employer went to the Superbet location to make daily checks and that is when he discovered the sum of cash missing.
The matter was reported and when the offence was put to Castello she denied the allegation.
Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Castello on $70,000 bail and adjourned to matter to December, 3rd, 2021.
Oct 23, 2021By Sean Devers Guyanese pugilists, Olympian Keevin Allicock and Desmond Amsterdam along with Coach Terrence Poole are in Belgrade, Serbia to compete at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships which...
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 23, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I do not share the views on America by one of its most famous Black faces – Condoleezza Rice –... more
Kaieteur News – There is an old saying in Guyana. “You cannot put a little boy to do a big man’s job” What is... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]