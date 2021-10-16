Six-member contingent for South America C/ships

Beginning today, a quartet of Guyanese athletes will represent the Golden Arrowhead at the South American under-23 Championships that is being held in Ecuador. The team consists of South American Senior Championships bronze medallist Noelex Holder, who will contest the 100m-200m sprint double, while Daniel Williams is billed for the 200m and 400m races.

On the distaff side, National 800m champion Joanna Archer will feature in her pet event while 2021 NCAA finalist Chantoba Bright will leap for Gold in the long and triple jump events. The team will be accompanied by Coach Johnny Gravesande and Manager Orin Thomas.

In an invited comment, President of Athletics Guyana (AG), Aubrey Hutson posited that, “I see all of them as medalists. They’re very great athletes.” However, the administrator was disappointed that only four athletes were able to book tickets to the spanish speaking country which also hosted the South American Senior Championships in May this year.He mentioned that, “This is far below what we wanted to send, but to get to Ecuador is a logistical nightmare for most of our athletes who don’t have US visas. The ones who are residing in the US and Mr. Noelex Holder are the only athletes that will be attending the meet this time around.”

The Athletics boss went on to disclose, “It’s unfortunate, we would have, really and truly, like to send a lot more than that, as a matter of fact, we had enough funding to send at least 12 to 15 athletes to those championships. But because of what’s going on in terms of the whole airline industry, for us to get to Ecuador, the easiest part for us was to go to Miami and to come back down to Ecuador, two direct flights but without a US visa, we cannot do that. And, the US Embassy currently is on shutdown, they’re only dealing with emergency cases. And even if we were trying to make a case for that emergency, we would have had to, at least, be there, two weeks prior.”