Man who assaulted women at Bourda, slapped with six charges

Kaieteur News – A thirty-six-year-old man, Kellon Albert, who was caught on camera assaulting two women in Bourda Market, yesterday made his first court appearance and was slapped with six charges.

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The first three charges allege that the defendant unlawfully and maliciously wounded Lashawna Joseph, his child’s mother, and unlawfully damaged her goods and her motorcar windshield.

The fourth and fifth charges allege that the defendant, unlawfully damaged goods valued $40,000 and one motorcar windshield valued $70,000 both property of Laquan Joseph.

The final and sixth charge stated that Albert unlawfully assaulted Kim Rampersaud.

The incident occurred on October 8, 2021, at Bourda Market, Georgetown. The defendant denied the six charges that were read to him and he was placed on $40,000 bail for each charge. Moreover, Laquan was slapped with a damage to property charge. He denied the charge, which alleges on the same date and at the said location, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged the front and back motorcar windshield valued at $108,000, property of Albert. He was placed on $50,000 bail for that offence.

While Lashawna, was slapped with an assault charge. That charge alleges that she assaulted Albert; she was placed on $10,000 bail for that offence. Subsequently, a restraining order was given by waiver.