More overseas support for cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Allan Mangru, formerly of East Canje, Berbice who now resides in the USA, recently donated $20,000 cash to project: “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana”. The cash will be used to purchase gear which will be added to the existing list for this initiative which is a joint effort by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana.

Mangru is known to be very charitable and over the years, raising millions of dollars for the NY East Canje Reunion, an organisation that makes significant contributions to the wellbeing of Grade six students and other charities in the East Canje area, Berbice, Guyana.

The organisers thanked Mangru for his assistance and he responded by saying that he is more than happy to be part of this project. Their aim is to provide cricket gear free of cost for young and talented players in Guyana. The project is seeking new and used cricket gear which will then be distributed across the length and breadth of Guyana.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, twelve bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags. Sixteen young players from the Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon and the East Canje areas have already benefited from a junior gear bag, five bats, six pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves. Two clubs in Pomeroon will also benefit from two used bats.

Talent spotting is being done across Guyana along with guidance from club leaders to identify the players who must be in school and disciplined. Players above school age will also be considered.

Das and Beharry would like to thank Imran and Javed Khan of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group, Bish Panday of P & P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Travis Simon, Hilbert Foster of RHTY&SC, Ariel Tilku, Aaron Beharry, Devon Ramnauth, Sherman Austin, Teddy Singh, Leana Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru and Vishal Mahabir.

More distribution will be done as soon as gear arrives from the USA and the covid-19 pandemic is under control. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.