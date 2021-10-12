Prosecution given time to gather evidence in matter involving Fire Chief

Kaieteur News – The prosecution was yesterday granted time to gather all statements in the case involving Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo, who was previously placed on $10,000 bail for a private charge which was brought against him for allegedly removing the name of a firefighter from the entity’s promotion list.

The matter was called in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. Fire Chief Edoo is being represented by attorney-at-law Sase Gunraj.

When the matter was called, the prosecution made an application to the court requesting time to gather statements before full disclosure is made to the defence. Principal Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the prosecution’s request and the matter was adjourned to November 15, 2021.

Kaieteur News had reported that a private charge was brought against Edoo by firefighter Neville Cumberbatch.

On his first court appearance, the Fire Chief was not required to plea to the indictable charge which alleges that in his role as the statutory and general superintendent of the GFS, he unlawfully discriminated against Cumberbatch by removing his name from a list of persons deemed eligible for consideration for promotion by former Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle, on January 29, 2021.

It was reported that Cumberbatch alleges that his name was removed from the GFS promotion list on the basis of disciplinary infractions, whilst retaining on the same list persons who were guilty of equal and more egregious disciplinary infractions contrary to the provisions of Section 5 (2) (d) Prevention of Discrimination Act Cap. 99:08.

In August, about 30 firefighters had threatened Edoo with Court action after their names were allegedly removed from the promotion list due to “disciplinary infractions” for which they were reportedly punished for years earlier. Cumberbatch is among the group of firefighters who, through a lawyer, had written to the Fire Chief asking that he issue to the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, the list of all officers who passed the necessary examinations and are therefore eligible for promotions or face a “constitutional action for discrimination.” They had given the Fire Chief until Monday August 23, last to correct the issue but since this was not done, further action was taken.

This newspaper understands that some of the firefighters, who were removed from the list, were charged departmentally and/or had their pay deducted.