Man in custody for stabbing brother to death

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old man of Sea Dam, Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), is now in custody for allegedly stabbing his older brother to death on Wednesday night during a confrontation.

Dead is Kevin Samsudeen, 33, who resided in the same area and who succumbed to injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday, at around 07:25hrs. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the suspect came home drunk on the night of the incident and told his 61-year-old mother that he is hungry and that he wants her to serve him food.

This publication understands that the woman denied her son’s request and as such, the suspect became annoyed, threw the pot with the food to the ground, and started to abuse her verbally.

The deceased, who lives next door heard the argument and went over to his mother’s house to which he intervened.

After demanding that his brother desist from verbally abusing their mother, the suspect responded by asking his brother if he wants to do something about it and the victim replied, “If you want do something, come do it.”

The police reported that the suspect was armed with a black knife and, after the argument escalated, walked up to his brother and stabbed him several times.

An alarm was raised and the police were called in. The police in an initial report had stated that ranks went to the area, where the suspect was apprehended and was told of the allegation made against him and cautioned him. The suspect said “He does always beat me, and me family don’t want me go station, so me get fed up and bore he.” The detectives have since recovered the weapon and the suspect remains in custody at the Leonora Police Station as investigations continue.