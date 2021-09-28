2 cops found guilty of raping woman at Turkeyen Police Station

Latest update September 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two policemen were yesterday found guilty of raping a woman at the Turkeyen Police Station on January 1, 2018.
The two convicts, Delon Chapman and Leon Ashby, who are no longer members of the Guyana Police Force, were found guilty of the rape by a mixed 12-member jury.
Earlier this month, the men pleaded not guilty to the charge before Justice Joann Barlow when their trial commenced at the High Court in Georgetown.
However, at the conclusion of their trial yesterday, the jury found the men unanimously guilty of engaging in sexual penetration of a female without her consent.
Following the guilty verdicts, Justice Barlow remanded them to prison until October 14 for sentencing, probation report, and victim impact statement.
The two rape convicts were represented by lawyer Ravindra Mohabir, while State Counsel, Nafeeza Baig, led the case for the prosecution.
According to information previously reported, the incident occurred when the woman went to the Turkeyen Police Station to make a report against an individual who had thrown a squib on her son.
The victim had reported that Chapman and Ashby were on duty at the time. The woman claimed she asked to use the washroom which was at the top flat of the building and while there, the two officers attacked her, took turns in holding her down and raped her.
