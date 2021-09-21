Latest update September 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Ministry records 8 more COVID-19 fatalities

Sep 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that eight more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 733.
According to the Ministry’s release, the latest fatalities are that of six unvaccinated persons, one partially vaccinated and another whose vaccination status is unknown.
The fatalities are that of four women – a 50-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), a 56-year-old and a 74-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 50-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) – and four men – a 56-year-old and a 58-year-old from Region Three and a 70-year-old and a 62-year-old from Region Four.
It was reported that all eight persons died over a three-day period (September 18 to 20) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As it relates to their daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry within the last assessed 24-hour, recorded 130 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,683.
Currently, there are 30 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 160 persons in institutional isolation, 3,505 in home isolation and one in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 25,255 people who had tested positive for the virus have recovered.

