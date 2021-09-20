Walter Grant Stuart wins Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race

Kaieteur News – Guyanas lone Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games participant, Walter Grant Stuart showed grit and determination as he powered his way to victory in the Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race which was contested yesterday on the East Bank of Demerara.

Stuart kept his composure as he stayed up with the pack upfront throughout the event which commenced with 44 riders from Thirst Park. The riders proceeded to the Linden Soesdyke Highway, returning from Long Creek School junction to finish at Thirst Park, a distance of approximately 70 miles.

Stuart turned on the heat with some 500 meters remaining as he took the lead and was untroubled thereafter, crossing the finish line in a time of 3 hours 8 minutes 20 seconds. Christopher Griffith took the runner-up spot while Andre Green placed third followed Cortis Dey, Alexis Mendes and Alonzo Ambrose.

The junior category was taken by Mario Washington while Aaron Newton placed second. Stuart was also the winner in the veteran’s Under-50 segment, Alexis Mendes grabbed second position while Kwame Ridely placed third followed by Ralph Williams and Jaikaran Sookhai.

Talim Shaw won the Veteran’s Over-50 division ahead of Kennard Lovell and Garfield Lorima respectively while Adjani Cuttin won the juvenile title. Susan Hamilton carted off the female category ahead of Clavica Spencer. The veterans Over-50, juveniles and females turned back at the Yarrowkabra junction.

Paul De Nobrega copped two primes, while Reginald Mendes, Collis Williams, Andrea Green, Sampson, Mendes, Stuart and Christopher Griffith took one each. In an invited comment, Stuart said he had to work hard for the win and that he was pleased with his performance.

”When I was competing in Japan, the climatic conditions there really affected me, however I managed to build some strength and endurance to come back and win this event. Actually I wanted to assist my friend (Nigel London) to win but he couldn’t pull it off so I had to step up,” he added.

Stuart stated that he was confident going into the event. “I know the riders well and I enjoyed the journey up the highway and I appreciate these longer distances,” he noted.

Stuart explained that he is on a three-year training programme and he is working towards the next Paralympic Games, the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the World Championships.

Stuart expressed gratitude to his family, the Guyana Olympic Association, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle for their support for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Zaheer Mohamed)