President turns Sod for $2B hospital to be built with Indian loan

Kaieteur News – On Friday, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali participated in a sod-turning ceremony for the construction of a $2B hospital on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, the hospital will be built with a loan from the EXIM bank of India.

The government hopes that it can be completed in 2023 and at the ceremony, it was stated that it will be a multi-specialty hospital. The new $2B facility will have more than 250 beds, a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other modern healthcare facilities and services.