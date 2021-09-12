Four teams walk away with prizes at VYC’s annual schools’ robotics competition

Kaieteur News – Following an exciting four weeks of Robotics Training at its Youth Centre in D’Urban Backlands, Volunteer Youth Corps (VYC) Inc. concluded the activity with the annual robotics competition.

According to information released by the non-profit, of the nine secondary schools that participated in the training Tucville Secondary School placed first overall and secured two additional trophies in Engineering and Design and Programming Competency. St. Rose’s High placed second overall and also won two additional trophies for Teamwork and Best Presentation.

Third place went to North Ruimveldt Secondary and a mixed team comprising of students from Dolphin Secondary, Christ Church Secondary, Campbellville Secondary and Richard Ishmael Secondary secured a trophy for top performance under the category Innovation and Creativity. The Robotics Competition falls under VYC’s STEM Afterschool Programme, which is an event held several times per year during the July/August school breaks and at annual events such as, STEM Conferences and Camps.

This year, 60 students across nine high schools benefitted from training in the Building, Designing and Programming of the LEGO Mind storm EV3 Robots. VYC in a statement extended congratulations to the four teams who walked away with trophies at last Friday’s event.

Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. is a non-profit organisation that implements STEM education at its Academy as well as 15 high schools in Regions Three and Four. This programme has been continuously funded by ExxonMobil for over 10 years. Royal Castle donated meals in support of the competition.