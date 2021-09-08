Minister Ramson extends condolences on passing of Chelsea Edghill’s father

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Hon Charles Ramson Jr. and the National Sports Commission wish to extend sincere condolences to Olympian Chelsea Edghill and family on the passing of her father Godfrey Edhill.

The Commission is cognizant of the role the senior Edghill played in guiding Chelsea to this present juncture where she is considered one of the best table tennis players in the Caribbean, Central and South America, a release informed.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle has reached out to Miss Edghill in relation to how the NSC can assist at this time.

The NSC has postponed a dinner for Olympians, the bodybuilders and powerlifters that was planned for this Friday at the Mirage Banquet Hall as a mark of respect. May his soul rest in peace.