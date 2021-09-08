“Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

US based Berbician latest to join donation train

Kaieteur News – Ravin Harkishun, a former Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice resident is now based in the USA and is the latest to jump on the donation train, initiated Kishan Das of the USA and former Inter-County cricketer turned Administrator, Anil Beharry.

The American based Guyanese provided cash support for project: “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana”

According to Beharry, the cash provided by Harkishun will be used to purchase one pair batting gloves to be added to the list of cricket gear for this initiative.

The pair expressed their gratitude to the donor and promised to continue to serve cricket in Guyana.

Harkishun said that he is delighted to be part of this initiative and will continue to do so over time.

The aim is to provide Cricket gear free of cost for young and talented cricketers in Guyana. The project is seeking new and used cricket gear which will then be distributed across the length and breadth of Guyana.

Total cricket related items collected so far: cash for first aid kit and one pair of batting gloves, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, twelve bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four cricket bags.

Sixteen young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon and the East Canje area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, five bats, six pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves. Two clubs in Pomeroon will so benefit from two used bats.

Talent spotting will be done across Guyana along with guidance from club leaders to identify the players. Players must be in school and discipline. Players above school age will also be considered.

Beharry said as a youngster playing cricket in Berbice he saw first-hand how many talented teenagers were forced give up the game they loved because they could not afford to get to practice.

“Getting their own cricket gear for many of them was just a dream. With this project we hope to help some of the youth who are unable to fund their academic and Cricket career and hopefully if they make it ‘big’ they help others who are travelling on that same path they are on presently,” the former left-arm spinning all-rounder explained.

Das and Beharry thanked Imran and Javed Khan of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Travis Simon, Hilbert Foster of RHTY&SC, Ariel Tilku, Aaron Beharry, Devon Ramnauth, Sherman Austin, Teddy Singh, Leana Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun and Vishal Mahabir.

According to Beharry, who last played for Young Warriors in Canje before migrating to the City due to work commitments, informed that more distribution will be done as soon as gear arrives from the USA.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das. (Sean Devers)