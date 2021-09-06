Man goes berserk after taking illegal substance

Latest update September 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News- A Bartica man allegedly went berserk after he took an illegal substance.
According to a video seen by this publication, the man went into a fit of madness and started jumping on several vehicles. He even destroyed the windshield of one of the vehicles in Bartica, Region Seven.
As the man continued to smash the vehicles, passers-by watched on while a police vehicle was seen heading at the scene. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
Investigations are ongoing.
