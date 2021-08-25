Alert girl, 6, saves mom’s life in brutal knife attack

Kaieteur News – “I was like no, I am not gonna let my mother die,” were the words of a six-year-old girl, who had reportedly saved her mother’s life in a brutal knife attack last Sunday.

Her mother, Gaindowattie Ramdeo, was attacked and stabbed several times around 16:30hrs. that day by her dad, Dwayne Williams, a taxi driver, but it was the alertness of the child that might have saved the woman from being killed.

Ramdeo during an interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, recalled that her daughter had knelt down in front of their home located at Best Village on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) and prayed before running to get help from a shop nearby.

On Sunday, Williams showed up at Ramdeo’s home uninvited and launched a brutal knife attack on her and other family members who had intervened. The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV camera and showed the moment Williams entered the yard and also the moment he went berserk.

Williams’ sudden attack has not only left Ramdeo injured but also her mom, Mahadai Ramdeo, and her cousin, Prakash Jagmohan. Ramdeo’s family members believe that her decision to not rekindle a relationship with the man might have fueled the brutal attack. The relationship between the couple which lasted some nine years came to an abrupt end on Monday August 16, because of infidelity. Ramdeo had reportedly caught him cheating and after more than a year of ups and downs, she told Williams to leave her home.

Ramdeo said that when he entered, he met her mom and had asked to see their daughter. The woman’s mother had reportedly told Williams that he cannot enter their premises. Williams did not take no for an answer and allegedly pushed Ramdeo’s mother aside and barged in. Upon seeing his ex-wife, he walked up to her and allegedly attacked her.

“He pull his jersey out and I saw the knife,” Ramdeo told Kaieteur News. Williams reportedly pulled out the knife and allegedly began stabbing her.

One stab caught her on her shoulder and as she barred, some caught her to the hands and forearms. Ramdeo’s mother and her cousin Jagmohan rushed to save her but he allegedly stabbed them too.

“As they (her mom and cousin) were trying to relieve him of the knife they told me to run,” recounted Ramdeo.

She did not manage to get far before he attacked her again.

“He pinned me to the ground and as he tried to bust my throat, a gardener rescued me, I don’t know how he come or where God send he from, he does live around hay but he didn’t been round for a while,” said Ramdeo.

That gardener allegedly pulled Williams off of her, but instead of leaving Ramdeo alone he pinned her again. Based on the CCTV footage obtained, the gardener found a spade and dealt him two blows with it. Williams got up and according to Ramdeo, the gardener told her to run.

“I ran out into the streets and he came after me but the only thing I could remember after then was a group of residents nearby running out,” she added.

“They pushed me into a car and tell the driver to carry me to the hospital and someone grabbed him,” detailed the woman.

It was after receiving treatment that Ramdeo would be told that persons liming at a nearby shop had responded to the cries of traumatised little girl (her daughter) reportedly yelling, ‘Yall come quick ma father killing ma mother.”

As they investigators reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident, Ramdeo would be shocked yet again after she saw her daughter kneeling in the yard, just in front of the house. The girl bowed twice to the ground before running out of the gate. Ramdeo learnt later that her daughter was actually praying to God for her safety before she ran off to get help.

The girl was brave enough to share her story with Kaieteur News too. She said that her dad had entered the yard and he looked normal but what happened next had shocked her.

“He was normal and I looked away and then when I looked again he was trying to kill my mother,” she said.

The alert girl continued, “I was like thinking and then I was like no, I am not gonna let my mother die.”

This was when she decided to run and alert the people at the shop.

“They all looked surprised and it was like they did not believe me, but when they saw my mom running out in blood then they believed me,” recounted the girl.

After her mom was rescued, a female worker from a nearby wash-bay picked her up and took her home. That individual noted that child was traumatised at the time.

As Kaieteur News concluded their interview with the family, the girl turned to her mom and said, “Mommy I can’t forget what I see, I does keep remembering it.” Her mom hugged her and responded “Alright babe, you have to forget it, forget it now.”

Her dad, Dwayne Williams, has since been remanded to prison for attempting to murder his ex-wife and grievously wounding her mom and cousin. Williams was charged at the Leonora Magistrate Court yesterday and is expected to make his next court appearance on September 14, 2021.