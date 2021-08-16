More than 6000 wildfires devastated nations across the world as climate change intensifies

Kaieteur News – Ever since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the late 1800s when humans started burning massive quantities of fossil fuels, there has been a continuous climb in global temperatures. This human induced crisis has led to an increase in extreme weather events such as heat waves, wildfires, flooding, droughts, cyclones, blizzards and rainstorms.

Currently, more than 1000 wildfires are raging across the world as the effects of climate change intensify. The Guardian for example, recently reported that wildfires are raging across Europe and North America as scorching temperatures and dry conditions fuel the blazes that have killed many while destroying the livelihoods of others. In fact, the combination of extreme heat and prolonged drought has led to some of the worst fires ever witnessed in almost a decade.

In Greece, fires have raged across the country for nearly two weeks leaving dozens needing hospital treatment. According to the Guardian, the extent of the destruction is greater than previous fire seasons. The European Forest Fire Information System, in the 10 days to August 7, said nearly 57,000 hectares (140,000 acres) were burnt in Greece while the average area burnt over the same period between 2008 and 2020 was 1,700 hectares.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis recently came forward to disclose that his country is facing a “natural disaster of unprecedented proportions,” as 586 wildfires burn in “all corners” of the country. He apologized “for any weaknesses” on the part of the government in containing the wildfires, which have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced people to evacuate dozens of villages over the past week.

But Greece is only of the many nations facing such adversity. Kaieteur News’ research found that a total of 270 wildfires have started in 53 provinces across Turkey in the last 14 days. While 267 of these fires have been controlled, three wildfires are still ravaging different areas in Antalya, Adana, Isparta, Mersin, Muðla, and Osmaniye. Authorities there said the fires have adversely affected forests and residential areas; thus, several neighbourhoods and villages have been evacuated. According to the most recent information received from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a total of 9 people lost their lives due to wildfires. Many animals have perished amidst the fires too. Turkish authorities have deemed the said wildfires to be the worst ever seen in the country’s history.

In Italy, fires continue to threaten the nation’s southern region with Sicily and Sardinia among the regions hardest hit. The Guardian reported for example that the first significant wildfires in the country occurred between July 24 and 26. It destroyed 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) of forest and forced the evacuation of 800 people from their homes in south-west Sardinia.

Over in Russia, authorities in Siberia were forced to evacuate several villages due to the climbing number of wildfires. Authorities there said they counted more than 250 fires were burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres). The hot weather, coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules, has caused a growing number of infernos, which have destroyed scores of homes and buildings.

Furthermore, on July 26, the largest forest fire in the last two years broke out in the northern Catalonia region of Spain, while 1,657 hectares of land burned in Santa Coloma de Queralt in the Tarragona region, forcing the evacuation of 168 people from residential areas.

Over in the US, firefighters in northern California are battling the largest single wildfire in state history. The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started nearly four weeks ago, has grown to an area of 725 square miles (1,875 square kilometres). Just 21% of the blaze is contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It has scorched an area more than twice the size of New York City.

California’s raging blazes were among 107 large fires burning across 14 states, mostly in the west.

Fires also continue to burn across British Colombia despite some rains over the weekend. Local media reported 279 wildfires raging in the province on Sunday, with tens of thousands of residents subject to evacuation alerts.

In the US’ northern neighbour Canada, 4,576 forest fires have been reported so far this year. This amounts to 1,000 times more the average rate of the last decade.

To be continued…

