Region Six tractor/pump operators paid $5,000 rate per hour as promised

Latest update August 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – After days of deliberating back and forth between tractor/pump operators who were hired to execute emergency works throughout the flooded areas of Region Six and officials, a decision was met this week at the Albion Estate where payments commenced.
Men and women braved the scorching sun and stood waiting for over an hour for a representative to come out and speak with them. After sometime, such was done and the operators voiced their concerns to the administrative personnel and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) representatives. After an hour of back and forth, a meeting was held with a few of the operators and the decision was made to pay the $5,000 per hour rate. Prior to this, the operators were prepared to stage a picketing exercise while they waited for word on their payments, but that was thwarted following the discussions they had on site yesterday.
Ryan Pariang, a tractor/pump operator, told this publication that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority have agreed to pay the $5,000 per hour rate, as promised from inception.
“It’s good to note that we have come to an agreement with NDIA to pay the price agreed upon. They wanted to pay $4,000 but they have now agreed to pay the $5,000. They have started the process of verifying persons, and for those who have been verified, they are going to go ahead and process the payments,” said an operator who met with the NDIA representatives yesterday at Albion Estate.
He added that while the agreement was verbal, he along with his other colleagues are hoping that the authorities hold to their word. The operator said he requested a document to present to his colleagues who were waiting outside the estate compound for some positive news “but one was not offered.” He said nonetheless that the first cheque that leaves that office would be evidence that the promise was and will continue to be honoured.
It was explained that for persons who are expected to have received below $1.5M based on the hours that have been verified, those persons would have received payments yesterday, but for those who are required to receive above that figure “it will be a longer process whereby, a document has to go to Georgetown for approval.”
Pariang, who spoke on behalf of the dozens gathered to uplift their payments, said they were all satisfied that an agreement was met.
Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, has since confirmed that the operators were paid the rate per hour agreed upon ($5,000), and that approximately 25-30 persons received such payments. A contract was also signed as is mandatory to ensure that there is transparency in the process. Payments are expected to continue.
