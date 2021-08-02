Magistrate dismisses forgery charges against GNSC employee after prosecution fails to prove case

Kaieteur News – Guyana National Shipping Company (GNSC) employee, Jailall Bridglall, last week walked free of charges which alleged, that he forged bill of lading documents and uttered forged documents.

Magistrate Rhondell Weaver in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts dismissed six counts of forgery, and the charges which allege that the defendant uttered forged documents. The charges were dismissed against Bridglall after the Magistrate upheld Bridglall’s lawyer no-case submission.

The defendant was represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva who contended that the prosecution failed to meet the prima facie threshold of proof and highlighted several causes.

The charges allege that on August 7, 2020, at Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Head Office Camp Street, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, Bridglall forged a letter with: Bill of Lading # CCGH438394; 810 – 88208094; 81087804872; custom declaration form # C 283; 285; 284; all purporting to show that same originated from the GNSC and signed by its agent.

It was also alleged that on August 7, 2020, at GRA, Bridglall uttered a forged document. He reportedly uttered a letter with: Bill of Lading # 810 – 882208094 # CCGH 1438394 and # 81087804872.

Moreover, the defendant was charged for uttering custom declaration forms; #C 283; 285; 284; all purporting to be custom declaration forms, originated from the GNSC and granted permission to release transshipment cargo, knowing same to be forged.

According to information, Bridglall had reportedly forged several bill of lading documents. Bill of lading documents are presented to the sea carrier at the port of unloading, in order to be able to collect the cargo from the port.

To prove its case against Bridglall, the prosecution had called several witnesses. In doing so, it was supposed to prove that documents were forged, that the defendant uttered the forged document with intent to defraud and that the forgery was done by Bridglall.

However, in DaSilva’s submission to the court he noted that the prosecution failed to prove any of those key elements in order for a prima facie case to be made out against his client.

The Magistrate later upheld the defence’s submission and the charges against Bridglall were dismissed.