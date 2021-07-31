Govt. gazettes partial vaccine mandate

– Only vaccinated persons to enter cinemas, govt. agencies; public transportation operators must be vaccinated

Kaieteur News – Even though the Government made it clear that COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory, its latest gazetted COVID-19 emergency measures – requiring that persons who wish to visit public agencies, take part in certain public activities, who operate public transport must now be vaccinated – result in an effective partial vaccine mandate.

The emergency measures, which were released yesterday, goes in effect from August 1 and last up to August 31, 2021, sees the 10:30pm to 04:00am curfew being maintained.

The gazette, which stipulates more vaccination requirements state that any member of the public who is desirous of entering a Ministry or any Government agency must be vaccinated, while unvaccinated persons must make an appointment before they visit.

As cinemas, casinos and betting shops are being reopened at 40% capacity, the gazette states that only vaccinated patrons are allowed access to these businesses and that they wear a facemask while doing so. The requirement to be vaccinated does not apply to children under the age of 18 years. Patrons should have in their possession their ID card and their Vaccination Cards when requested by the operators or other persons authorised by the Ministry of Health.

According to the guidelines, indoor and outdoor dining at a restaurant and bar are only allowed at 60% capacity. Persons who wish to attend except for children must be vaccinated. They too have to provide their ID cards and show proof that they are vaccinated. Staff are asked to wear a facemask and sanitise tables and seats at all times.

Buffet dining, gambling, pool and snooker games at bars are still prohibited, while gyms and fitness centres are allowed to reopen at a 50% capacity.

While only vaccinated persons are allowed entry to these places, the Health Ministry is now requiring members of the public who operate any public transportation, whether by land, water or air are to be vaccinated. When operating they should always have their ID card and their Vaccination Cards and must produce these documents when requested by the police or any person authorised by the Ministry. Operators should ensure all passengers wears a facemask.

The Ministry highlighted that failure to comply with any of these measures will be treated as an offence and those breaching the regulations can face charges. Business operators who fail to comply will be issued with a written warning by the Ministry and if found uncompliant after being warned, their operation will be suspended for no more than 30 days.