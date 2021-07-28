Findings of investigations into Headley’s killing under review

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has completed their investigation into the alleged unlawful killing of 45-year-old Peter Headley. This is according to Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie.

The Cooperate Communication Unit of GPF had sent out a video clipping yesterday of the Top Cop’s statement on the sidelines at the recent wreath-laying ceremony held on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Commissioner Hoppie not only disclosed that OPR has concluded its investigation but also noted that the two police officers involved in the shooting are currently on open arrest.

The OPR, the department that was tasked with initiating the investigation into the police shooting, would have completed their work and made submission to the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority, who is designated to review the work.

According to reports, Headley was shot dead on Saturday, May 15, 2021 after he and another man who was identified as Rondel Daly were arrested by cops at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD) for an alleged robbery. Headley was shot allegedly by one of two police officers who were transporting him in his own car to the Providence Police Station located on the EBD.

It was also reported that patrol ranks intercepted Headley and others in his motor vehicle and a search was carried out on the vehicle. The ranks found a television set, which they suspected was stolen.

Daly was arrested and placed into the police vehicle while the cops placed Headley into the passenger seat of his vehicle. Headley was then reportedly shot and killed by one of two policemen after reaching for what appeared to be a firearm, while being transported to the police station located on the EBD.

He was then taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. A post-mortem examination had revealed that Headley died of a single gunshot wound that perforated his lungs. An investigation was launched subsequently by OPR.