Cop accused of brutalising ‘wife’ out on $50K bail

Kaieteur News – Sereste Brittlebank, the cop accused of brutalising his common-law-wife for hours, is out on $50,000 bail after spending two weeks behind bars on remand.

The decision to grant him bail was made on Monday by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, during his second appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.

Bail applications for Brittlebank was made by his lawyer. Kaieteur News was told too that the cop had requested that the prosecutor in the case against him be removed. The prosecutor had reportedly related to the court that he is willing recuse himself from the matter.

However, Brittlebank could not provide the court with a reason for the removal of the prosecutor and no decision was taken in this regard. Although the cop is home, he is still required to appear in court again on September 20, 2021 as the matter continues.

Brittlebank was charged and remanded to prison on July 12, for the brutal attack on his spouse. He had brutalised the woman for two hours on Thursday July 1, last, causing her to fall unconscious at least three times.

He began beating her at his friend’s birthday party at around 23:30hrs. The severe physical abuse ended at the woman’s home close to 02:00hrs the following day.

The woman had reported the matter to police but he had gone into hiding and allegedly threatened to kill her if she continued to talk about the assault.

Fearful for her life, she reportedly reached out to Melissa Atwell popularly known as Melly Mel, for help. Atwell is the head of a non-governmental organisation called You Are Not Alone (YANA), which helps victims of abuse.

Atwell informed the media of the matter because she feared that Brittlebank might have followed up his threats. Following the publication of the woman’s horrific story, the policeman had turned himself in on July 8.