Latest update July 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop accused of brutalising ‘wife’ out on $50K bail

Jul 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Sereste Brittlebank, the cop accused of brutalising his common-law-wife for hours, is out on $50,000 bail after spending two weeks behind bars on remand.

Out on bail for allegedly brutalising his ‘wife’, causing her to fall unconscious at least three times, Sereste Brittlebank.

The decision to grant him bail was made on Monday by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, during his second appearance at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.
Bail applications for Brittlebank was made by his lawyer. Kaieteur News was told too that the cop had requested that the prosecutor in the case against him be removed. The prosecutor had reportedly related to the court that he is willing recuse himself from the matter.
However, Brittlebank could not provide the court with a reason for the removal of the prosecutor and no decision was taken in this regard. Although the cop is home, he is still required to appear in court again on September 20, 2021 as the matter continues.
Brittlebank was charged and remanded to prison on July 12, for the brutal attack on his spouse. He had brutalised the woman for two hours on Thursday July 1, last, causing her to fall unconscious at least three times.
He began beating her at his friend’s birthday party at around 23:30hrs. The severe physical abuse ended at the woman’s home close to 02:00hrs the following day.
The woman had reported the matter to police but he had gone into hiding and allegedly threatened to kill her if she continued to talk about the assault.
Fearful for her life, she reportedly reached out to Melissa Atwell popularly known as Melly Mel, for help. Atwell is the head of a non-governmental organisation called You Are Not Alone (YANA), which helps victims of abuse.
Atwell informed the media of the matter because she feared that Brittlebank might have followed up his threats. Following the publication of the woman’s horrific story, the policeman had turned himself in on July 8.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Beauty and power showcased at GAPLF Intermediates/Masters C/ships

Jul 28, 2021

– Seven ladies from Essequibo and Demerara entertains By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – While not a huge spectator sport, powerlifting continues to bring out an encouraging number of...
Read More
Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth in 100m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics: Swimming Fowler finishes fourth...

Jul 28, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in Masters Softball tournament

Canada-based Guyanese Ramoutar slams 100* in...

Jul 28, 2021

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Archibald looking to make Guyana proud

Jul 28, 2021

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth championships

Two Guyanese to officiate at AMBC youth...

Jul 27, 2021

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on Joseph (Joe) Chapman

Retired FIBA Referee Cecil Chin heaps praise on...

Jul 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]