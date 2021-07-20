Region Four woman is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that a 70-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 513.

The Ministry reported that the woman succumbed on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 44 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 21,606. Out of the confirmed cases, 11,055 persons are women while 10,551 are men.

Presently, there are 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 107 in institutional isolation, 1,111 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 19,863 persons have recovered from the virus.

