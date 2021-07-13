Essequibo Coast Cricket Club record two victories in OSCL’s competition

Kaieteur News – Essequibo Coast Cricket Club began their 2021 Ontario Softball Cricket League 20-over round-robin campaign in fine fashion as they registered two victories.

On Saturday, Essequibo Coast whipped Miss Pheobe by a comprehensive 156-run margin at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough.

And then on Sunday at Littles venue also in Scarborough, Essequibo Coast defeated Three Counties by eight wickets.

In Saturday’s opening fixture, Essequibo Coast won the toss and opted to take first strike. They rattled up a formidable 203-4 including 36 penalty runs due to slow over rate by Miss Pheobe. Skipper Kenny Ramsawak made 50 while Oliver Manniram also scored 50. Davo Ramsawak (unrelated) cracked a cameo 33 and 18 from opener Tony Singh.

When Miss Pheobe batted, they had extras as top-score with 13. Ravendra Madholall grabbed 4-8 from four overs, while Kenny Ramsawak took 2-8 in his two-over spell and Ivan Narine 1-3 off two overs.

On Sunday the action was more intense as Three Counties tallied up a challenging 151-6 off 19-overs including penalty runs. Rakesh Ramotar made 44, while Essequibo Coast conceded 22 extras. Kenny Ramsawak, Romel Harripersaud, Ravendra Madholall and Nicolas Sanicharan had one wicket each.

Essequibo Coast batted reached 157-2 off 18-overs in reply, with Madholall hitting an unbeaten 92 which contained six sixes and three fours. Narine contributed 18 retired hurt, Sanichara made 16 and seven not out from Devon Ramnauth. The 12-team tournament is set to resume next weekend with back-to-back matches. Notably, the Essequibo Coast Cricket Club was formed this year to participate in the competition. It was initiated by Kenny Ramsawak and Ramnauth.