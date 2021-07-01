Thanks to President Ali and his officers for ensuring equality in speedboat operations

Latest update July 1st, 2021 12:27 AM
Jul 01, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor
Please permit me a space in your letter column. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to His Excellency President Irfaan Ali, his ministers, honourable Juan Edgehill, Deodat Indar and Robeson Benn and Director-General of the Maritime Administration Department, Mr. Stephen Thomas for granting approvals of turns in the various speedboat turn systems and for breaking the monopoly that was controlled by individuals who have lots of boats in the various turn systems across the country. We the beneficiaries wish to thank the government for their stance on equality and see the need for a level playing field. I must commend the President for standing up to his independence night speech encouraging the nation to dream big and this is a big dream come true for many of us who are overwhelmed with joy of being granted approval of turn and we are forever grateful to this government. We can now earn more and provide a better education for our children who are the future of this beautiful country. As a member of the parika/supenaam speedboat Association ( P.S.S.A ) and all of the beneficiaries in the various turn systems across the country,we would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the government and maritime for their kind consideration and approvals. Once again thank you.
Your sincerely
Anil Singh (Captain)
Member of the Parika/Supenaam Speedboat Association (P.S.S.A )
