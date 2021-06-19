Woman who returned to attend mother’s funeral dies in accident, son injured

Kaieteur News – A 56-year-old woman, who had just returned to Guyana to attend her mother’s funeral, lost her life in a tragic accident on the Hararuni Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The incident, which occurred on Thursday at approximately 17:30 hours, also left her 37-year-old son badly injured.

The woman was identified as June Forde and her son, Michael Forde.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the vehicles involved in the accident were Motor Lorry GZZ 2701 driven by Cavel Carew, 25, from South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, and Motor car PTT 7073 owned and driven by Michael Forde, 37, and occupant June Forde both of One Mile Wismar, Linden. Carew was proceeding north along the western side of the Hararuni Public Road while Michael and his mom were proceeding in the opposite direction.

It is alleged that while in the process of passing each other, the motor car ended up on the western drive lane and collided with the front left side of the motor lorry. As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged. June and her son were removed from their car by public spirited citizens and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were seen and examined by doctors.

June Forde was pronounced dead on arrival, but her son was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was examined by doctors and was admitted as a patient suffering from a penetrated injury to the right eye.

The driver of the motor lorry was subjected to a breathalyser test but no trace of alcohol was found. He remains in custody as further inquiries are conducted.