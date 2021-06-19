Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

FITUG slams Opposition Leader for “reckless, thoughtless, and irresponsible” statements on vaccines

Jun 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) stated yesterday, that it considers the recent statements made by Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, on the Sputnik V vaccine to be reckless, irresponsible and thoughtless.
Kaieteur News reported in its Friday publication, that the politician called on the Government to suspend the distribution of the vaccines until it can prove that they are authentic. Harmon made these statements based on spurious reports about fake vaccines being found in Mexico. He also made the comment in spite of the fact that he is fully vaccinated via the same Sputnik V vaccine he is now casting aspersions on.
FITUG’s outlook is that, the Opposition Leader’s wild statements will only result in higher vaccine hesitancy among Guyanese, while adding that it is in no way beneficial to national efforts to fight the pandemic. With this in mind, FITUG said the Opposition as a whole, must be condemned for what can be described as “unwise and deeply upsetting propaganda.”
In the press release, FITUG also stated that the irresponsibleness, once again, demonstrated by the coalition is seemingly characteristic of its behaviour since taking the reins of the Opposition. “We recall the now Opposition Leader and his Party’s Leader (David Granger) viral statements made shortly after the gruesome murder of the Henry boys. Similarly, we recollect too, indecisiveness exhibited by the Opposition in encouraging Guyanese to be inoculated against COVID-19 or more recent statement regarding the establishment of a so-called squad without any evidence of any kind.”
FITUG said, it understands that the Opposition has a role to play in scrutinising the Government, and that such a task comes with high levels of responsibility.
In conclusion, FITUG said it is urging all Guyanese to get vaccinated and continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

