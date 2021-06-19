67-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19

Latest update June 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A sixty-seven-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, the woman died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll is 442.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,837.
The dashboard also shows that 21 patients are admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,371 are in home isolation and no person is in institutional quarantine. To date, 16, 895 persons have recovered from the virus.
Jun 19, 2021Kaieteur News – Athletics Guyana (AG) Senior Championships commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora. In the Men’s 110m hurdles, Hosea Glen of Guyana Defence...
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 19, 2021
Jun 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t believe that there was a multi-dimensional argument that went into the rejection of the dangerous,... more
Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]