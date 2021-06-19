67-year-old woman succumbs to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – A sixty-seven-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, the woman died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll is 442.

Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,837.

The dashboard also shows that 21 patients are admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,371 are in home isolation and no person is in institutional quarantine. To date, 16, 895 persons have recovered from the virus.

