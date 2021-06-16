Brothers wanted in relation to rape, pregnancy of 12-year-old Tapakuma girl

Kaieteur News – Two brothers are wanted by police on the Essequibo Coast, after being fingered in the rape of a twelve-year-old girl at Tapakuma, on the Essequibo Coast.

Kaieteur News spoke with a man yesterday, who revealed said that he and his wife, are the guardians of three children, two girls and one boy. He said that on April 10, one of the girls, a 12-year-old, left home for Bible class around 13:45hrs. He said that as the child made her way to the church, she was approached by a young man, who is reportedly in his early 20s.

The suspect reportedly conversed with the twelve-year-old, before persuading her to follow him through a secluded detour route to the church. The guardian went on to say, “The track was a bushy track, and while walking in the track, he eventually stop and tell the girl that he wanted sex. She tell he no and he tell her that he would beat her bad if she didn’t comply. She got scared and she gave in.”

Kaieteur News was told that after allegedly raping the child, the suspect laughed at her mockingly, and said, “all them lil girl got to pass through me.” Reports are that the suspect left the scene, and the child continued her journey to church.

It was not until 2nd May, that the child finally mustered up the courage to confide in someone she trusts. “So she have a sister,” the man said, “live like fifteen minutes walking distance from we. After she couldn’t hold it in no more, she tell the sister that she pregnant. The sister eventually come and told us knowing that we are the guardians for her.”

As the child told her story to her guardians, she alleged that on April 21, eleven days after the incident, the suspect’s brother handed her a pregnancy test. The brother reportedly advised the child how to use the test, and later read her the results, which were positive.

The guardian said, “She tell we that the brother gave her two tablets to drink, and told her to drink it, because he does not want his brother to go to jail. She said she drink the two tablets, and the night she bled.”

Kaieteur News understands that two days after the child took the pills, the alleged rape suspect, and his brother, both fled to the interior. When contacted, police confirmed that they went in pursuit of the suspects at Tapakuma last week Tuesday. It was reported that the men were alerted and went into hiding. To date, no arrest has been made.