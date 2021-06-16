7 persons die over 2-day period from COVID-19

Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Seven persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died between Sunday and Monday. The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its release reported that the latest fatalities are a 51-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), a 75-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man both from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), two males, aged 84 years and 66 years, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).
Their deaths now take Guyana’s COVID-19 dead toll to 437. According to the Ministry, their deaths were recorded over a two-day period, June 13-14, 2021, and all of them died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard chronicled 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,530.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows Region Four leading with 30 new cases, Region Six with 21, Region Three with 18, Region Five with seven, Region 10 with three, Regions Two and Seven with two each and Region Eight with one.
The dashboard also shows that 22 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 112 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,378 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,401 recoveries have been recorded.
Jun 16, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde was yesterday resolute in stating that his Federation will not be making any hasty decision (s) with...
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Jun 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – Are you telling the world that a coalition of parties won the government and soon after mediocrity,... more
Kaieteur News – Seven coronavirus-related deaths were recorded yesterday. But do not expect any major alarm bells;... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]