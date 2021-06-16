7 persons die over 2-day period from COVID-19

Kaieteur News – Seven persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died between Sunday and Monday. The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its release reported that the latest fatalities are a 51-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), a 75-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man both from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), two males, aged 84 years and 66 years, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Their deaths now take Guyana’s COVID-19 dead toll to 437. According to the Ministry, their deaths were recorded over a two-day period, June 13-14, 2021, and all of them died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard chronicled 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,530.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows Region Four leading with 30 new cases, Region Six with 21, Region Three with 18, Region Five with seven, Region 10 with three, Regions Two and Seven with two each and Region Eight with one.

The dashboard also shows that 22 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 112 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,378 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,401 recoveries have been recorded.

