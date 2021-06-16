Latest update June 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

7 persons die over 2-day period from COVID-19

Jun 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Seven persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died between Sunday and Monday. The Ministry of Health (MoH) in its release reported that the latest fatalities are a 51-year-old man from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam), a 75-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man both from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), two males, aged 84 years and 66 years, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 72-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).
Their deaths now take Guyana’s COVID-19 dead toll to 437. According to the Ministry, their deaths were recorded over a two-day period, June 13-14, 2021, and all of them died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard chronicled 84 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,530.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows Region Four leading with 30 new cases, Region Six with 21, Region Three with 18, Region Five with seven, Region 10 with three, Regions Two and Seven with two each and Region Eight with one.
The dashboard also shows that 22 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 112 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,378 in home isolation and two persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,401 recoveries have been recorded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ambassadors to Guyana

Sports

GFF will not make ‘hasty decisions’ regarding Technical Personnel – Forde

GFF will not make ‘hasty decisions’ regarding Technical Personnel...

Jun 16, 2021

By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde was yesterday resolute in stating that his Federation will not be making any hasty decision (s) with...
Read More
Overseas based former national cyclist Franco Crawford rewards long serving coach

Overseas based former national cyclist Franco...

Jun 16, 2021

GFF President Wayne Forde’s statement on 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GFF President Wayne Forde’s statement on 2022...

Jun 16, 2021

BCB team of coaches to publish historic Personal Coaching Manual for youth cricketers

BCB team of coaches to publish historic Personal...

Jun 16, 2021

Allicock heading to Olympics

Allicock heading to Olympics

Jun 16, 2021

$186M approved for Sport sector

$186M approved for Sport sector

Jun 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • SAVE THE ELDERLY!

    Kaieteur News – Seven coronavirus-related deaths were recorded yesterday. But do not expect any major alarm bells;... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]