Bandits chop husband but leave pregnant woman alone during robbery

Latest update June 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Cutlass wielding bandits who on Wednesday night broke into a couple’s home, assaulted and chopped the husband, but escaped without harming his pregnant wife.
According to a police report, the incident occurred in St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, Region Nine. The report stated that around 20:30 hrs., the pregnant woman, 18, a teacher, and her husband, a 26-year-old mechanic were asleep when three bandits kicked down their door and dealt the mechanic several lashes and chops to his body. The attack forced the man to escape leaving his pregnant wife behind.
The pregnant woman related to the police that after her husband escaped the bandits then proceeded to search their home. She reported that the bandits stole a quantity of silver and gold jewellery valued at $45,000; one music box valued, $20,000 and one black Samsung cell phone valued at $70,000. They also took a hammock valued at $5,000 and a black Honda XR motorcycle CG 4118.
The bandits then made good their escape and the missing and damaged items were later discovered by the pregnant woman, who then reported the matter to the police.
On Thursday, ranks acting on information conducted raid exercises on three houses in Tabatinga, St. Ignatius, and Lethem. Four males ages; 18, 22, 23 and 49, were arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station. The three suspects who assaulted the mechanic, destroyed and stole several items from the couple’s home are among the four persons in custody. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Jun 12, 2021Kaieteur News – `Former President of Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF), 54 year-old Faye Joseph was laid to rest yesterday at the La Repentir cemetery following a funeral service which...
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 12, 2021
Jun 11, 2021
Kaieteur News – Famous cultural icon of Guyana, Clairmont Taitt, died in Barbados a few days ago. It is predictable... more
Kaieteur News – Last year’s election debacle has cast a spotlight on Guyana’s dysfunctional parliamentary and electoral... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]