Bandits chop husband but leave pregnant woman alone during robbery

Kaieteur News – Cutlass wielding bandits who on Wednesday night broke into a couple’s home, assaulted and chopped the husband, but escaped without harming his pregnant wife.

According to a police report, the incident occurred in St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, Region Nine. The report stated that around 20:30 hrs., the pregnant woman, 18, a teacher, and her husband, a 26-year-old mechanic were asleep when three bandits kicked down their door and dealt the mechanic several lashes and chops to his body. The attack forced the man to escape leaving his pregnant wife behind.

The pregnant woman related to the police that after her husband escaped the bandits then proceeded to search their home. She reported that the bandits stole a quantity of silver and gold jewellery valued at $45,000; one music box valued, $20,000 and one black Samsung cell phone valued at $70,000. They also took a hammock valued at $5,000 and a black Honda XR motorcycle CG 4118.

The bandits then made good their escape and the missing and damaged items were later discovered by the pregnant woman, who then reported the matter to the police.

On Thursday, ranks acting on information conducted raid exercises on three houses in Tabatinga, St. Ignatius, and Lethem. Four males ages; 18, 22, 23 and 49, were arrested and taken to the Lethem Police Station. The three suspects who assaulted the mechanic, destroyed and stole several items from the couple’s home are among the four persons in custody. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.