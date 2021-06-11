Latest update June 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Woman stabs husband after being assaulted

Jun 11, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A woman admitted to stabbing her husband two times after he physically abused her while she was drinking.
According to a police report, the woman entered the Sparendaam Police station at 14:00 hrs. on Wednesday. The woman had reportedly walked into the police station with a knife in her hand and informed the police that she had just stabbed her reputed husband twice.
According to her, the man started to physically assault her while she was imbibing with friends and she retaliated. He is currently hospitalised in a stable condition, while she is in police custody as investigations proceed.

