Woman stabs husband after being assaulted

Latest update June 11th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 11, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A woman admitted to stabbing her husband two times after he physically abused her while she was drinking.
According to a police report, the woman entered the Sparendaam Police station at 14:00 hrs. on Wednesday. The woman had reportedly walked into the police station with a knife in her hand and informed the police that she had just stabbed her reputed husband twice.
According to her, the man started to physically assault her while she was imbibing with friends and she retaliated. He is currently hospitalised in a stable condition, while she is in police custody as investigations proceed.
Jun 11, 2021Kaieteur News – Former President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association, former President of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation (GNDF) and former executive member of the World Council of...
Jun 11, 2021
Jun 11, 2021
Jun 10, 2021
Jun 10, 2021
Jun 10, 2021
Kaieteur News – The amount of evil fictions being perpetrated by a conspiratorial matrix that is occupied by racially... more
Kaieteur News – The French are now eyeing Guyana. In a recent interview on social media, the French Ambassador to the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the wake of the economic damage done by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]