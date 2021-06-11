Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 149 new cases

Latest update June 11th, 2021 12:59 AM

Jun 11, 2021

Kaieteur News – Two men, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), have died. According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), the latest fatalities are that of a 58-year-old and 42-year-old, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Their deaths now move the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 419.
The Health Ministry in its press release stated that both men died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 149 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 18,088.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 44 new cases, Region Nine with 37, Regions Three and Six with 26 each, Region Five with eight, Region 10 with six, and Regions One and Seven with one each.
The dashboard also shows that 20 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,506 in home isolation and one person is quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 16,042 recoveries have been recorded.

