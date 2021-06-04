Suspects leave $10M in ganja behind to escape CANU ranks

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jun 04, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Three suspected drug traffickers on Wednesday abandoned some 80 kilograms of marijuana in a cane field at Line Path, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six, to escape ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).
The suspects, all male, ran away from the ranks sometime after 17:30hrs. According to a CANU press release, the officers were on day four of a surveillance operation organised to catch drug traffickers.
On Wednesday, the ranks headed to an area called Goat Dam to carry out a surveillance of a cane field. After two hours of waiting, stated CANU, they saw three men walking through the cane field heading towards them.
The CANU ranks reportedly emerged from their hiding place to intercept the men but when they called out for them not to move, the suspects decided to run away. CANU stated that the men ran through the cane field and the ranks could not chase behind them because of a canal separating the dam from the cane field.
The ranks then decided to search the area where they spotted the suspects and they found ten bulky parcels of suspected cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic. They removed it and when weighed, they found out that suspects abandoned some 80 kilograms of marijuana valued GYD$10M.
CANU believes that the narcotics were being smuggled to neighbouring Suriname for resale. It further stated that the ranks will continue to work along with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the area to stem the flow of narcotics being smuggled across the Suriname border.
CANU also assured that it will also work with Community Police Groups (CPG) to ensure that drug blocks are not established in the various communities.
